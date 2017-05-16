Spider-Man: Homecoming's Score Sounds All Sorts of Arachnid Incredible

Talk about sweet, sweet ear ambrosia. On Friday, renowned film composer Michael Giacchino shared a brief 37 second snippet of the main theme from Sony's upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Not only is said theme instantly more memorable than any of the cues from Andrew Garfield's super forgettable Incredible Spider-Man movies, but it honours the classic '60s Spidey animated series in supremely epic style.

Image: Sony Pictures

Give it a listen...

Pretty great, huh? Honestly, I don't know why I'm surprised. Giacchino's scores may not be as iconic as industry greats like John Williams or Howard Shore, but the New Jersey native has quietly built up a spectacular body of work over the past two decades. He deservedly won an Academy Award for Up's thoroughly... well, uplifting soundtrack back in 2010, and more recently, he's successfully reworked classic themes in the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World - lord do I ever love his work in JW's closing credits.

And as far as his TV scores go? I can't ever recall being more moved by a piece of small screen composing than John Locke's wonderfully evocative 'Walkabout' theme from Lost.

Spider-Man: Homecoming looks like it's going to be yet another ear-arousing showcase for Giacchino's terrific musical talents. July 7 can't get here soon enough.