The next time you have to visit your dentist to get a cavity filled, or a dreaded root canal, you might not need any anesthesia if you’re able to watch the incredibly hypnotic footage from a waterproof camera pointed up at a running faucet.

It looks like you’re racing down a never-ending tunnel made of water, and the longer you stare at the effect, the harder and harder it is to look away. Seriously, try to look away. We bet you can’t.

[YouTube via PetaPixel]