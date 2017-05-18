Switzerland Votes to Kill Off Nuclear Power

Voters in Switzerland often face national referendums, as that's the way they do things there. The latest one saw its politicians ask the people what to do about electricity, and the people voted in favour of killing off the country's nuclear power stations.

It currently has five nuclear sites on the go, that meet around one third of its energy requirements. The vote to phase these out when they reach the end of their lives will add around 40 francs or £32 to the average electricity bill of the Swiss household, money that'll be redistributed as funding for renewable energy sources and subsidies for producers.

58 per cent of Swiss voters voted to pay more for cleaner electricity, with energy minister Doris Leuthard saying the deal will boost domestic generation as part of the deal too. [ABC]

