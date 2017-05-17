TfL has USB for DLR

The Docklands Light Railway, London's roomiest, monorail-iest and best train line by miles, is getting an upgrade. Transport for London is investing in 43 new trains for the line, which will come with air conditioning and USB sockets for executives to charge their iPhones on the way back home.

The driverless line will have to wait until 2022 for the new trains to be introduced, though, so there's a chance that by then phone batteries will be so good we won't need to steal electricity like addicts, but still.

TfL's Danny Price said: "These new trains will enable us to increase capacity on the DLR by 30 per cent, significantly improving the comfort, reliability and quality of our service for customers." [Standard]

More Transport Posts: