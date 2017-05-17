apps

The Electoral Commission is Using Snapchat to Try and Boost Voter Turnout

By Tom Pritchard on at

If you worked for the Electoral Commission, and were tasked with boosting voter turnout, how would you go about it? I hope some of you suggested teaming up with Snapchat, because that's what just happened.

A UK-wide geofilter has just gone live in the UK, asking users to 'Find Your Voice' ahead of the 22nd May deadline and the general election on 8th June. This follows a Scottish filter that was live last month, which attempted to get more 16 and 17 year olds to vote in local council elections.

Snapchat might seem a bit of an odd partnership, but it makes sense when you think about it. A mere 44% of 18-24 year olds voted in the last general election, and given Snapchat's 10 million UK users it's not such a bad idea. Plus the Electoral Commission has teamed up with Facebook and Twitter in the past, and that makes Snapchat the next logical choice.

It's a bit gimmicky, but seeing no money traded hands (according to a spokesperson speaking to Business Insider) there's no harm in trying. [Business Insider via Engadget]

More Apps Posts:

Tags: