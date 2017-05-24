The First Full Trailer for Batman and Harley Quinn Marks a Return to Classic DC Animated Style

The Dark Knight and the woman formerly known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel are usually trying to punch or—in the latter’s case—kill each other. Now, in DC’s latest direct-to-video animated feature, they’ve got to work together so that humanity doesn’t get turned into fertiliser.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted the first look at Batman and Harley Quinn, which also features Nightwing as part of a team trying to stop Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man from evil shenanigans. The art direction harkens back to the 1990s Dark Deco look of Batman: The Animated Series and also brings back Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester as Batman and Nightwing, with Melissa Rauch doing the voice of Harley. Batman and Harley Quinn should be out later this year.

