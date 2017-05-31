The First Time Batman and Superman Met Wonder Woman Was Downright Adorable

Timed perfectly with the launch of the Wonder Woman, today’s Wonder Woman Annual is jam-packed with stories that highlight Diana’s strength, hope, and love. It also features a great little story about her first encounter with Bruce and Clark in the New 52 that is as cute as a button.

Spoilers ahead!

Written by outgoing Wonder Woman Rebirth writer Greg Rucka, with art by Nicola Scott, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Jodi Wynne, “And Then There Were Three” is short, sweet, and covers a monumental moment in DC’s resurrected canon (although it seems to be clearly rooted in the New 52 de-aging of these characters, it’s hard to tell if it’s affected by Superman’s recent meddling with the timeline. But honestly, no one should care about that).

You’d think the meeting of DC’s trinity would be more monumental, but what makes “And Then There Were Three” special is how simple and endearing it is. After Diana makes herself known to the public rescuing Steve Trevor, both Batman and Superman decide they have to investigate the appearance of this mysterious new superpowered being, which naturally leads to the cutest stakeout ever as they examine an army base she’s taken Steve to:

Seriously, having been lost in the world of Injustice lately, I’d almost forgotten just how fun it is to see Clark and Bruce friendly with each other. Well, at least as “friendly” as Bruce can be.

Diana senses their presence, and doesn’t take kindly to being spied on, but realises something pretty quickly: neither man can understand her. So she pulls out her lasso of truth—the “golden perfect,” she calls it, in Themysciran—and invites them to hold it, and share their names.

Aside from another cute moment between Batman and Superman, that’s pretty much it. The lasso’s powers lead Diana to implicitly trust the two costumed goofballs in front of her, and a moment later she’s bouncing back off into the sky, promising to talk with them again soon. It’s a beautiful moment that speaks to the inherent hope that makes Diana the hero she is—or eventually will, after this story—someone optimistic and hopeful enough to instantly judge these two men as similar heroes, and yet at the same time naive enough to the world of man that she instantly expects them to do the same of her.

It’s only after she’s gone that Batman realizes that the lasso didn’t just let Diana look into their hearts, it let them look into hers...

And neither of them, not even Krypton’s best and brightest, can hold a candle to the sense of justice Diana holds in her heart. At least, not until they go on to become the world’s finest heroes together, that is.

More Comics Posts: