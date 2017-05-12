The First Trailer for Seth MacFarlane's Star Trek Spoof The Orville Looks Perfect

When Star Trek Discovery is going to make it to the airwaves is anyone’s guess. Until then, though, we’ve got what looks like the next best thing: Seth MacFarlane’s spoof of the franchise, The Orville.

Fox just released the first trailer for the show, which stars MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki as a divorced couple who are basically Kirk and Spock on a brand new spaceship with a suitably crazy crew. Here’s the trailer.

I’m not usually a fan of MacFarlane’s shows because they’re always so on the nose with their references and humour. But, in the case of The Orville, I think that works perfectly. There are no qualms that this show is exactly what it is, a spoof of Star Trek, and adding in the romantic dynamic is a fun touch. I’m here for this.

The Orville will air in the US later this year on Fox. A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced. [YouTube]



