The First Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Is Here to Boldly Go to Beautiful New Worlds

After a brief tease yesterday, CBS has revealed our first full look at Star Trek: Discovery, giving us our best glimpse at what’s to come in the future of Star Trek’s past.

Revealed at the network’s ongoing Upfronts presentation, the trailer marks the first footage from Discovery beyond the initial ship reveal back at San Diego Comic Con last year. Set before the events of the original series, Discovery follows the crew of the titular Federation starship, helmed by Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs), from the perspective of its First Officer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin Green).

As well as a better look at the ship, we’ve got glimpses of the new uniforms worn by a pre-Kirk Starfleet, a better look at the Discovery herself, and even a brief hint at the Klingons and even Spock’s father, Sarek. Star Trek: Discovery—which has also been announced as now having 15 episodes in its first season, up from 13, as well as an accompanying aftershow called Talking Trek—is expected to debut on CBS, followed by a digital airing on CBS All Access, this autumn. We'll be able to watch it on Netflix a day after it airs in the US.