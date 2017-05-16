The First Video Of Disney World's New Avatar Ride Looks Fantastic

When the original Pirates of the Caribbean ride first opened at Disneyland in 1967, it represented the cutting-edge of amusement park technologies. Fifty years later, this video is our first glimpse at how far ride technologies have advanced, as Disney World's new Avatar: Flight of Passage attraction is set to open next weekend, and a gif doesn't come close to doing it justice.

The park's new Pandora attraction has been open to select guests for previews for the past few weeks, and while many have already ridden the new Flight of Passage ride, YouTube's Showcase of Wishes is the first to post a full video of the experience. Be forewarned: The footage is a little shaky as each guest actually rides their own animated Banshee (those flying dragon-like creatures from the film) so it's hard to keep a camera still, and presumably hidden.

If you're holding off on a trip to Disney World until the new Star Wars land is complete, this video will still give you a good idea of what the Avatar: Flight of Passage ride is like, minus the hi-res wraparound screen, surround sound and motion-synced banshee seat.

[YouTube via GeeksAreSexy]