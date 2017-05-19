The Hulk's Bed In Thor: Ragnarok Is Truly Incredible

Where does the Hulk sleep? Well, wherever the hell he wants. But when the big green guy's at home, apparently he curls up in one of the most weirdly majestic and oddly toothy beds you will ever see.

Australia's Queensland Art Gallery just opened a new exhibit entitled "Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe", stuffed with more than 500 artworks and objects from Marvel and its movies. This includes comic books and concept art, as well as costumes and iconic props like Captain America's shield, Thor's hammer and Iron Man's armour. Plus, a host of set pieces from the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Visitors can eyeball the Asgardian throne room... and Hulk's bed.

Just look at this thing.

HULK SLEEPS IN A SKULL. Is that even comfortable? No wonder he's so angry all the time. I picture Bruce Banner's taste to be much more subdued, but his alter ego clearly has some totally outré home decor ideas. And we haven't even asked the most important question, which is: Why do we need to see Hulk's bedroom in this movie in the first place? We'll find out when Thor: Ragnarok opens in UK cinemas October 27.

[Coming Soon]