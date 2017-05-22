The Latest Valerian Trailer is a Neon-Streaked, Action-Packed Journey to Save the Universe

Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is not lacking in colour or a wide variety of alien life, that’s for sure. This new trailer really focuses on explaining the basics of the plot: agents Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are investigating and then trying to stop a threat to Alpha, the titular “city of a thousand planets.” Which is when, of course, the entire universe gets in trouble.

Every time we see something from Valerian, Besson’s passion for the project is evident in all the amazing visuals, which practically ooze off the screen. It’s a delight to see a movie this colorful and fun and weird that’s still been created for mass audiences.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets comes out July 21st.

