The Most Interesting Part of Apple's New £4 Billion Campus Is a Pizza Box

This morning, Wired magazine published an early look into Apple’s brand new spaceship campus. The giant circle features the kinds of ridiculous details you might expect from Apple, like sliding glass doors that weigh 440,000 pounds each and 9,000 trees supposedly durable enough to survive the forthcoming climate crisis.

Such details are impressive, but they’re child’s play when it comes to another revelation, one that is most certainly the company’s greatest new innovation since the iPhone.

That’s right, motherfuckers: a patented pizza box.

Yes, Apple employees are so special that they require a circular pizza box to bring the café’s pizza back to their desks. According to Wired, the box was designed by Frencesco Longoni, the head of Apple Park café. It was constructed to prevent pizzas from going soggy. (The patent for the box was also published in 2012 and filed in 2010, which means Apple waited a disconcertingly long time to reveal their Special Box.)

Here’s the quote Wired included from Jony Ive, Apple’s design guru, that comes right after the description of the Special Box. It’s not clear whether he’s actually referring to the Special Box, but we dearly hope he is:

“We’re amortising this in an entirely different way,” Ive says. “We don’t measure this in terms of numbers of people. We think about it in terms of the future. The goal was to create an experience and an environment that felt like a reflection of who we are as a company. This is our home, and everything we make in the future is going to start here.”

The secret to this innovation? Eight punchcard-sized holes in the top of the box, which let steam out while also retaining most of the heat. [Wired]

More Apple Posts: