The New Game of Thrones Trailer Is Here, and Everyone Is Doomed

Our first good look at the next season of Game of Thrones is finally here, and it’s not just winter that’s coming to the Seven Kingdoms — it’s all-out war.
The new trailer sets up a dire time for Cersei and Jamie—surrounded on all sides by enemies old and new—Daenerys’ invasion, and Jon Snow’s rise to leading the North against oncoming deadly threat of the White Walkers.
