The Tron: Legacy Daft Punk Soundtrack Goes Perfectly With the Trippy Effects of Star Trek: The Motion Picture

A soundtrack can often make or break a film. Daft Punk’s work on Tron: Legacy helped make that sequel mostly watchable, but it turns out that score works even better for Star Trek: The Motion Picture, as Patrick Collins discovered when he brilliantly mashed up both films.

Collins felt that Jerry Goldsmith’s original Star Trek: TMP score had a lot of similarities to the work Daft Punk did back in 2010, although with a distinctly ‘70s feel. So not only has Collins’ re-edit modernised the film’s soundtrack, which actually seems to better match Star Trek’s trippy visual effects, he also cut down the film’s runtime from two hours and 12 minutes to a fast-paced 22 minutes that really doesn’t feel like anything important was left out. [Vimeo via The Awesomer]