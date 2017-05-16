The Week in Geek: DC Rebirth, Judge Dredd, Star Trek Discovery, and More

Welcome to another edition of the Week in Geek, taking you through the biggest news you might have missed this past week. Today we have word on whether Karl Urban might be in Judge Dredd: Mega City One, a brand new Watchmen-themed series for DC comics, a poster for Star Trek: Discovery and much more.

Judge Dredd: Mega City One

We know that a Judge Dredd TV series is coming at some point in the near future, and there are two questions on peoples' minds. The first is exactly when it'll arrive, and the other is, naturally, whether Karl Urban will return to play the long chin of the law. He has done TV work in the past on the criminally underwatched Almost Human, and has expressed interest in a Dredd TV series, after all. But then again he might be a bit busy playing Starfleet doctors, Asgardian warriors, and countless other big film roles in the future.

Speaking to 2000AD Thrill-Cast producer Brian Jenkins didn't rule out the possibility - though he did make it clear that people shouldn't get their hopes up just yet:

We have had many conversations prior to this, about all sorts of things. He’s also very busy, a full-time professional actor. So we’re going to have some long and complicated conversations, I would imagine, and we’ll see where we go. It’s too early to tell yet, but if we can use him and he’s available to us, then I think that would be absolutely brilliant. There’s always a possibility he will be busy, or that his schedule for other movies won’t allow. Basically, we don’t know at this stage.

DC Rebirth: The Doomsday Clock

The whole Watchmen-themed mystery has been hanging over DC Comics ever since the launch of Rebirth last summer. Now it looks like we'll actually start getting some answers in the form of The Doomsday Clock. Anyone who read Watchmen will understand the significance of that title, and according to DC's Geoff Johns it'll bring Superman face to face with Doctor Manhattan.

He didn't confirm that Manhattan was responsible for the changes made to the DC universe during The New 52, but it's an extra hint that the glowing blue 'hero' is responsible. He also pointed out that we shouldn't expect the two fight in the traditional sense, which makes sense given how Manhattan doesn't have any known weaknesses could literally obliterate Superman without a second thought.

The Doomsday Clock will arrive this November, written by Johns in partnership with Gary Frank and Brad Anderson.

Star Trek: Discovery

We saw the first trailer for Discovery earlier this week, but did you catch the poster? Well here you go:

There are also some images that look a bit nicer than some of the fleeting glimpses we got in the trailer, particularly where Mr Klingon is concerned:

Black Lightning

We got our first look at Black Lightning in action yesterday morning, and now we have a new detail to share. Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the show will not cross over with the Arrowverse, despite the fact they share a producer (Greg Berlanti) and that it's airing on The CW. Part of the reason seems to be logistics, since the Arrowverse shows are based in Vancouver, while Black Lightning is being produced in Atlanta. That's 2,700 miles distance between them, for those keeping count.

Arrested Development

It's official, four years after series four arrived on Netflix it's been confirmed that Arrested Development will be getting a fifth series. The whole cast seems to have signed on, and the new episodes are expected to arrive next year.

The Witcher

In other Netflix news, the streaming service has announced that it will adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher saga. Yes the same Witcher that inspired CD Projekt Red's video games. But that's about all we know. No word on cast, when it'll arrive, and how many episodes we're going to see.

Luke Cage

Mike Colter, aka Luke Cage himself, has confirmed to MCU Exchange that he starts work on a second series next month. He expects it to arrive on Netflix sometime early next year.

Secret Empire

Marvel has announced that its ongoing "what if Captain America was a bad guy?" series Secret Empire will be getting an extra issue - just like Secret Wars and Civil War II before it. Secret Empire #10 is the 11th part of the event (comics are weird like that), and will be out in August. Here's the cover:

Agents of SHIELD

ABC has released its autumn lineup, and some people are surprised to find Agents of SHIELD was not on it - despite being renewed for a fifth series. According to Deadline this is because it will take over the slot occupied by Inhumans once the eight episode series concludes.

That would mean both programmes are scheduled to air on Friday nights at 9pm (EST). Some are extra worried because Friday night is notorious for producing low ratings (it was colloquially known as the 'death slot'), with many fledgling shows ending up cancelled as a result. Fortunately the days of networks only caring about live ratings is long gone.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Wondering how much of the X-Men cast will be returning for future films? Accoring to MTV News's Josh Horrowitz, Michael Fassbender's Magneto will be in the upcoming Dark Phoenix (due 2nd November next year) but, like James McAvoy, he will not be a part of New Mutants (due April 13th next year)

Want to know Fassbender's X-MEN future? Bet big on him appearing in DARK PHOENIX but not NEW MUTANTS. Oh, I just saw Michael Fassbender BTW — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 15, 2017

CinemaBlend also asked producer Hutch Parker whether we'd see Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence in the film, and he said this:

"I’d rather not confirm any of those officially, but yes, the current story that we’re working on has that group involved as well as some of the younger characters that we introduced last time."

So that's a maybe on both counts.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The next spidey movie is less than two months away, but there's still a lot we don't know. We can cross one thing off the list, however, with our first glimpse at Michael Chernus as The Tinkerer (via Reddit).

MCU

Marvel has released two new synopses for its first two films of 2018, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War:

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from fractions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakandan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.