The Week in Geek: Deadpool 2, Animated Spider-Man, Star Wars, and More

Welcome to another week in geek, catching you up on anything you might have missed in the world of film, comics, and TV. This week we have news on Deadpool 2's villain, some promo material for the animated Spider-Man movie, word on the 2020 Star Wars spin-off, and more.

Deadpool 2

Jack Kesy has been cast as the villain of the upcoming Deadpool sequel, with Deadline reporting that he's playing old-school Deadpool adversary 'Black Tom' Cassidy. In the comics Black Tom is an Irish mutant capable of using wood to generate thermokinetic blasts, though his powers later evolved to include other plant-based abilities. He's the cousin of the mutant Banshee, and often partners himself with Juggernaut.

Black Tim would make sense, given that he's faced off against Deadpool since the early days of the Merc with a Mouth's publication history. It could also be the perfect way for Fox to reintroduce the Juggernaut following the travesty that was Vinnie Jones.

Animated Spider-Man

Collider has revealed what appear to be teaser posters for next year's Miles Morales-led animated Spider-Man movie. They were on display at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas with Steve Weintraub, and while they're not really intended for public release it gives us a glimpse of what appears to be a new anatomically-correct Spider-logo and the film's title. It seems to be called Spider-Man: The Animated Movie which is pretty boring, if you care about my opinion.

Star Wars Spin Offs

According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, the announcement of the 2020 stand-alone Star Wars film will be happening sometime in June. A month that starts in less than a week. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Kennedy also revealed that Lucasfilm is currently deciding between two different stories.

We don't know which stories, but there's a reasonable chance that one of them might be a Boba Fett-centric tale, given how tat film was nearly announced alongside Rogue One - only to be cancelled when director Josh Trank dropped out of the project. I just hope they're seriously considering the Obi Wan film that everyone's been pestering Ewan McGregor about.

New Mutants

Fox seems to be taking a leaf out of Marvel's book, and is turning its next X-Men movie into a genre film rather than the typical superhero affair. The upcoming New Mutants is being described as a horror movie, albeit one set in the X-Men universe. Director Josh Boone told Entertainment Weekly:

We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.

This shouldn't be that much of a surprise, to be honest. It's long been assumed that the film would adapt the Demon Bear Saga, which sees the titular mutant group cut off from the rest of the world thanks to a freak snowstorm. During their isolation they have to learn to work together and defend themselves from a demonic bear that killed the parents of Danielle Moonstar. It also stars the mutant Magik, who is notable for having been kidnapped and taken to the demonic realm of Limbo where she remained trapped for ten years.

Thor Ragnarok

Here's our first look at the upcoming Lego sets that will tie into November's Thor: Ragnarok

Two sets there, featuring a battle on Asgard and the Sakaaran arena. Included are minifgures for Thor, Loki, Bruce Banner, the Grandmaster, Hela, Sakaaran guards, and Gladiator Hulk.

Arrowverse

John Barrowman has confirmed that following his appearance in the season finale of Arrow (and his recurring appearance on Legends of Tomorrow) he is finished with the Arrowverse for good. He made the announcement over two Instagram videos, and thanked fans for their support over the years. Just be warned, both videos contain spoilers - so don't watch unless you're up to date on both shows.

The CW has also released a synopsis for the third season of Legends of Tomorrow:

After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms — a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband — until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time travelling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.

Inhumans

This short bit of footage, presumably from an unreleased trailer, gives us our first proper look at Lockjaw - the Inhuman Royal Family's giant teleporting dog.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Disney CEO Bob Iger believes that whole Pirates 5 hacking ransom was a hoax, telling Yahoo Movies:

To our knowledge we were not hacked. We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required.

Ransomers threatened to release the film in a mix of five and 20 minute chunks if Disney didn't pay the ransom. Disney didn't do this and instead reported the incident to the FBI to help track down them down. Since the film was not released online, it looks like Iger might be correct.

Marvel Generations

Marvel has released full details of the creative teams behind the upcoming Generations anthology series, which sees a number of heroes teaming up with the legacy characters that took up their mantle. You can also see a selection of covers and variants on the Marvel news site, or below:

Generations kicks off in August.