This Cyclops Goat Is Good

Eight days ago, a one-eyed goat was born in the Indian village of Assam. Since then, this brave little fluff has become an international sensation for obvious reasons: clearly, it’s training to be in the X-Men.
“I believe this goat will bring luck to my home,” the goat’s owner, Mukhuri Das, told Caters News. Apparently, people from neighbouring villages have been flocking to his farm to get a glimpse of the unusual tot.
According to National Geographic, local vets are still confused as to what could have caused the goat’s rare condition. Cyclopia occurs when a orbital sockets form incorrectly in the mother’s womb due to one of several developmental abnormalities or traumas, and is often associated with other deformities—in this case, the goat appears to have just one functioning ear as well. In humans, babies born with the condition usually die shortly after they’re born.
Animals with cyclopia have garnered attention before, like the infamous Cyclops Shark, which was found dead back in 2011. A few years later, scientists were able to study a different goat with cyclopia, though it only lived for 10 hours after birth.
“So many people are coming to our place to see this baby goat,” Das said. “We are happy that it’s making us famous.”
Rock on, little goat!
