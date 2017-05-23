Three's Offering Mobile Broadband to Help You Ditch Your Landline

If you live in an area with strong signal, chances are your 4G is faster than a standard non-fibre broadband connection. The problem is that it's been almost impossible to use the speedy wireless to ditch your ISP without having to pay a fortune. Three is hoping to put an end to that, with the launch of its new HomeFi 4G broadband service.

It costs £24 a month with a 40GB data limit, and you can choose between single and 12-month contracts. Just be warned, opting for the monthly contract does mean you'll have to cough up £60 for the router capable of converting Three signal into delicious Wi-Fi.

Set-up is a cinch, and all you need to do is find somewhere in your house with adequate signal, and plug the router in. Up to 32 devices can connect to the router at any given time. The SIM card doesn't appear to be the standard kind you slot into your phone, however, so don't expect to be able to exploit your unlimited data SIM and get around those pesky tethering limits.

Sounds pretty great doesn't it? Especially if your internet provider is an absolute nightmare. Three might not be the first company to offer an affordable mobile broadband solution, but it does appear to be the only one that isn't restricting its services to very select parts of the country.

Obviously that 40GB limit might not be enough for you, especially if you have a lot of people in the house. You also have to consider whether or not the local signal is good enough to warrant a switch. Even if a coverage map promises you decent signal, what you get inside your own home could be a completely different story.

If you like the sound of everything Three has to offer, you can sign yourself up here.

