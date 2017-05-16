Today Is Your Last Chance To Save Democracy: Register To Vote

No matter what your personal politics are, you can't disagree that the way politics is operating at the moment is a little bit scary. From fake news influencing people through to the Russians getting top secret briefings from Donald Trump. It's a mess and it probably will be for some time - but that doesn't mean we can disengage and ignore the problem.

So make sure you take the time today to register with the government to vote. We could blather on about people who don't vote not having the right to an opinion, but that's balderdash. The honest truth is that democracy is better and stronger when as many people as possible have their say.

Getting involved isn't hard. You need an address to start with - easy for most of us. If you don't have a fixed address then you can register at a place you spend a lot of time. That might be a shelter or a hospital, there's a form you need to fill in apparently but that form also says you can register at gov.uk. Because we're up against the deadline, it's worth going online and getting your name and address in there - even if it turns out you can't vote. The forms for people who move around - people living on boats, travellers, those who are homeless - can be found here, for future reference.

If you're not sure how to proceed, contact your local authority for information.

You'll also need details of past names, your national insurance number and date of birth. Once you've entered this information online you should be all-set. You'll get a polling card sent out to you in time for the general election in June. If you already have one of these, you're ready to vote.

You have until midnight tonight to get this done. It's important, please vote.