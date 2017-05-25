Turns Out Joss Whedon Has Been Working on Justice League for Quite Some Time

We were all saddened to learn that Justice League director Zack Snyder and producer Deborah Snyder were stepping down from the film after a tragic death in their family. Joss Whedon agreed to take over the film — partially because, as it turns out, he was already working on it.
In an interview with Variety at the LA premiere of Wonder Woman, producer Charles Roven confirmed that Whedon was already involved in the post-production of Justice League before agreeing to take over for Snyder. It looks like Whedon was brought on for photography and direction for a few re-shoots, but other reports suggest he’s been doing some writing for those scenes as well, sharpening some of Snyder’s dialogue.
“We were saddened by the events that caused Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder to have to leave and turn the reins over to Joss Whedon,” Roven said. “He was already working with us on some of the scenes for the additional photography that we’re gonna be doing shortly, and it was fortunate that Zack convinced him, and he agreed to step in and finish the movie, help Zack finish his vision, and we’re excited about that.”
It’s interesting that the pairing already happened before the announcement, considering how different Whedon and Snyder’s writing and filmmaking styles are. It could result It looks like they’re committed to keeping Snyder’s vision intact for Justice League, but these developments raise questions about what could happen with Justice League 2, which is set to come out in 2019. Justice League comes out in November, and Whedon’s solo DCEU project Batgirl doesn’t have a release date scheduled yet. [Twitter via ScreenRant]
More Film Posts:
Geoffrey Rush Reflects on More Than a Decade of Piracy on the Caribbean
After five movies playing a ruthless pirate, you might think an Oscar-winning actor like Geoffrey Rush would be tired of it. He is not.
Amazon is Adapting Teenage Assassin Film Hanna into a Series
Hanna, the 2011 thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, is the latest film to get turned into a television programme.
Bride of Frankenstein Will Be the Next Monster Movie in Universal's 'Dark Universe'
Bride of Frankenstein, due out February 14, 2019, will be directed by Beauty and the Beast’s Bill Condon.
The Week in Geek: DC Rebirth, Judge Dredd, Star Trek Discovery, and More
We have word on whether Karl Urban will be in Judge Dredd: Mega City One, a brand new Watchmen-themed series for DC comics, a poster for Star Trek: Discovery and much more.
shares