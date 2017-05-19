Ukraine Just Tweeted a Simpsons GIF at Russia Because 2017 Is Weird As Hell

Just when you think 2017 couldn’t get weirder, two countries get into a spat on Twitter and use a Simpsons GIF to accuse the other of aggression. Seriously.

Yes, it all started when the official, verified Twitter account for the country of Ukraine tweeted out this not-so-subtle jab at the fact that Ukraine had a diplomatic relationship with France long before Russia was on the scene:

When @Russia says Anne de Kiev established Russia-France relations, let us remind the sequence of events pic.twitter.com/nBKhQdyKql — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017

The official, verified Twitter feed of Russia responded with a tweet saying that they were proud of their common history, imploring Ukraine that their heritage “should unite our nations, not divide us.”:

@Ukraine We are proud of our common history. 🇷🇺, 🇺🇦 & 🇧🇾 share the same historical heritage which should unite our nations, not divide us. pic.twitter.com/hdmkuGy22p — РоссиЯ 🇷🇺 (@Russia) May 30, 2017

And then Ukraine responded with a GIF insinuating that Russia wanted to go back to the old days of the Soviet Union, back when Ukraine was part of the USSR:

Yes, not just any GIF. A GIF from the Simpsons. 2017 is truly the weirdest possible timeline.