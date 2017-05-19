Watch 95 Weird, Wondrous Minutes Of Star Wars Found Footage Through The Decades

Star Wars is one of those franchises that has been everywhere and done everything. There probably isn't a "thing" you can imagine that Star Wars hasn't been at some point: Porn parody, pet toys, television show, garden tools, virtual reality, you name it and Star Wars has probably done it.
And if it's been done, it's probably in this absolutely incredible video put together by the Cinefamily in Los Angeles.
For the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, Cinefamily held a special screening of this 95-minute film comprised totally of real footage of Star Wars in culture throughout its existence. Some of it is normal. Most of it is not. From classic news stories and commercials to weird parodies and behind the scenes clips, there's so much here, it's unbelievable. Check it out.
shares