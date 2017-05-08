Watch a Beautiful Lego Porsche 911 Crash and Explode Into a Million Little Pieces

Everybody flipped out last year when Lego Technic released a gorgeous Porsche 911 GT3 RS. But who would’ve guessed that an even more beautiful spectacle would be watching the 2,700-piece work of art participate in a crash test.
Thanks to the German auto safety group ADAC and c’t magazine, you can behold that spectacle in stunning slow motion. After dressing up the 1:8 scale Porsche in traditional crash test attire, the sadistic Lego enthusiasts sent the car hurdling towards a wall at over 28 miles per hour. It doesn’t take a genius to guess what happened next.
You can read more about the crash test here. You can read more about the Technic Porsche 911 here. And you can watch more things explode in slow motion right here. [c’t via Awesomer]
More Lego Posts:
An Aerospace Engineer Turned a Classic Lego Set Into an RC Plane That Actually Flies
Fuelled by imagination, this 27-year-old Lego set — the Solo Trainer — flew thousands of hours in the hands of kids and collectors.
Lego Macintosh Is a Miniature Classic That Actually Kind of Works
There’s something about combining Lego and old Macintosh computers that is just irresistible for hobbyists.
It's Going to Be Insanely Hard to Get Lego's Special Star Wars Celebration Set
You're going to need to win a raffle ahead of time.
Disney's Lego Rogue One Recap Conveniently Ends Before Mass Extinction
The video was released to celebrate Rogue One’s home release— as well as to sell toys because obviously, that’s an end-game here.
shares