Watching an Underwater Pipe Explode Is Like Seeing the Earth Fart

When thing go wrong underground, we’re often reminded that the Earth is nothing but a big ball of hot rocks, covered in a delicate skin of smaller, slightly cooler rocks. That became clear on Monday, when an underground water pipe exploded in Kiev, Ukraine. It actually looked kinda hilarious.

The explosion sent water, mud, and debris as high as seven stories, but luckily the only things that got hurt in the incident were some nearby cars, the neighboring building, and, well, the Earth’s thin skin. Workers who had installed the pipe still don’t know the cause of the explosion, but it’s highly possible that Earth was just feeling a little gassy.

[Digg]