What makes a science fiction story truly great? Is it the story, the characters, their connection with the audience?

In this video, Lessons from the Screenplay takes a deep look at the adaptation of Arrival from short story to feature film - how and why it works so well.

Serious spoiler warning - make sure you watch the film first.

