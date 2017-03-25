Wimbledon's Strawberries are Growing Underground

This year's fruity Wimbledon treat for attendees is being sourced from a new provider not too far away from the tennis hotbed, via a farm a few miles away -- and a few metres below -- the famous venue.

Some of the 2017 Wimbledon strawberry deluge is coming from a company known as Growing Underground, an eco-friendly farm that used crowdfunding money to refit an old London basement once used to shelter civilians during the Blitz, to create a fully subterranean hydroponic growing centre beneath Clapham. It’s been selling posh salad to celebrity chefs, and now it’s ready to unleash strawberries on posh ladies who own jodhpurs.

The tennis club will get through around 28,000kg of the fruit during the grunty fortnight, with a basket of other suppliers joining Growing Underground to provide the strawberries, as everyone rallies round to make sure posh people have enough of what they want at all times. [The Times]

