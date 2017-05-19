You Will Never Get Any Work Done on This Amazingly Distracting Ninja Turtles Origins Desk

Tom Spina Designs’ studio has made a name for itself crafting custom pieces of furniture that will satisfy almost any nerdy obsession. Remember that Star Wars Dewback sofa? It will go perfectly in your office alongside this custom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles desk.

Finished to look like it was extracted from a construction site, the top and sides of the desk appear to be from concrete, complete with a faux manhole cover that won’t ever leak any noxious sewer gases. But it’s actually made from wood and fake bricks so that it’s light enough to easy move into your home or office without a giant crane.

The front of the desk has been made to look like it’s been torn away, revealing radioactive ooze from a broken canister feature on the top of the desk leaking into the sewer pipes below, and onto an unsuspecting rat and quartet of baby turtles. You know how that eventually plays out.

The desk’s design means you can’t see what’s going on inside while sitting at it, but that’s probably the only way you’ll get any work done while you’re sitting at it. As for pricing details, because this is a custom creation, built on a per-order basis, it’s one of those ‘if you have to ask you probably can’t afford one’ situations. Cowabummer. [Tom Spina Designs]