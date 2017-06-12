12 People Rumoured to Replace Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

News broke overnight that embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is stepping down. Kalanick will still serve on the company’s board, but the company needs a new CEO. And it needs one quickly, if it wants to calm down some nervous investors.

People on Twitter are already speculating about who might be the best replacement for Kalanick. Some think an executive like recently departed Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer would be a good choice, while others aren’t so sure. One thing that makes it all much more complicated is that Kalanick will reportedly help oversee the selection of his replacement.

We’ve done a round-up of the twelve most likely replacements, culled from extensive internet research. If it’s not one of these folks, the company could be in serious trouble moving forward.

Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo

Robert L. Hulseman, deceased inventor of the Solo Cup

Kravis Talanick, mysterious mustachioed stranger who says he’s new to town but really seems to understand the Uber culture quite well

A somehow moist pile of USB thumb drives containing nothing but pirated copies of the movie Boiler Room



Various independent contractors who are summoned through a smartphone app for 5-minute stints as CEO and paid less than minimum wage

01100001 00100000 01100110 01100101 01110111 00100000 01101100 01101001 01101110 01100101 01110011 00100000 01101111 01100110 00100000 01100011 01101111 01100100 01100101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100001 01110100 00100000 01101010 01110101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01110011 01100001 01111001 00100000 01100110 01110101 01100011 01101011 00100000 01101100 01100001 01100010 01101111 01110010 00100000 01101100 01100001 01110111 01110011

Secret Uber sauce, the thing Travis Kalanick told me in 2013 was the process for vetting drivers with possible criminal backgrounds

A Camelbak filled with old tapioca pudding

Whatever US tax agent finally figures out that independent contractors laws weren’t intended for this shit

A beer keg wearing an Arizona State t-shirt that also has an advanced degree from Arizona State

Elon Musk, because he doesn’t seem like he has enough to do right now

Travis Kalanick, fuck it the company’s problems are systemic and aren’t going to change with just a new CEO

