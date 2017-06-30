30 Fidgeting Fingers Look Like a Hypnotic Human Kaleidoscope

The talented performers from the Xtrap Dance Crew choreographed this amazing routine that turns three pairs of hands — 30 fingers in total—into a human kaleidoscope that will make you wonder how anyone could ever memorise this many complex moves.
In fact, the choreography is so good it will make you forget how terrible The Chainsmokers really are as you listen to Don’t Let Me Down playing in the background. We recommended just muting the video and playing your own tunes in the background instead. [YouTube via The Awesomer]
More Watch This Posts:
Sick Snail Sucks Down, Suffocates, and Shreds Earthworm With 6,000 Teeth
The Powelliphanta snail can grow to be the size of a man’s fist and they would presumably be happy to nibble on some fingers.
If Starship Troopers Was Serious, Its Trailer Would Look Like This
It’s the trailer for the movie he thought he saw as an 11-year-old boy—a movie that’s in there if you look at it a certain way.
This Trailer for the Present-Day Midsummer Night's Dream Movie Includes a Man With a Literal Arseface
No not the one from Preacher, and not Ben Affleck either.
Viral BBC Dad's Kids 'Star' in New Animated Show
Mandy and his partner Lauren Martin approached Robert Kelly and his family about the animated series and teamed up with a studio called Raxo for the animation.
shares