30 Fidgeting Fingers Look Like a Hypnotic Human Kaleidoscope

The talented performers from the Xtrap Dance Crew choreographed this amazing routine that turns three pairs of hands — 30 fingers in total—into a human kaleidoscope that will make you wonder how anyone could ever memorise this many complex moves.

In fact, the choreography is so good it will make you forget how terrible The Chainsmokers really are as you listen to Don’t Let Me Down playing in the background. We recommended just muting the video and playing your own tunes in the background instead. [YouTube via The Awesomer]

