A 15-Piece Orchestra Played Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Than Daft Punk Themselves

When you see a 15-piece orchestra full of trumpets, violins, and cellos, you’re probably expecting to hear a little Chopin, or Mozart. But the Rundfunk-Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld (or Radio Dance Orchestra of Ehrenfeld, in english) plays a near perfect rendition of Daft Punk’s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger in this delightful clip.
And if you’re wondering what that keyboard player was drinking during the performance, they weren’t. That long tube was actually connected to a Rocktron Talk Box which recreated that distinctive, electronic robot voice that Daft Punk is known for. [YouTube via Likecool]
