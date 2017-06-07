A Goldfish-Controlled Hammer Is Scarier Than Jaws

After turning a hamster into a self-portrait artist and a bunch of inanimate rocks into a band, Neil Mendoza has created a bizarre contraption that lets goldfish finally extract revenge on the humans that have imprisoned them in tiny bowls for decades. Sort of.

In five years, when goldfish have successfully overthrown most of humanity’s rule over this planet, we’ll probably look back on Mendoza’s Fish Hammer creation as one of many mistakes we made in 2017. Using a webcam controlling a servo-powered mechanism, the machine lets tiny fish wield a hefty carpentry hammer, smashing whatever they see fit.

Mendoza has even posted a detailed how — to on Instructables so other goldfish — and maybe even their larger fish siblings — can build Fish Hammers for themselves. At this point there’s not much we can do stop them, so for the time being, try to avoid any fish and chips shops, which will most likely be their first targets.

