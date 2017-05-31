A Plasma Cutter Makes Solid Steel Melt Like Butter

To the naked eye, someone slicing through steel using a high-temperature plasma torch just looks like a massive shower of sparks. But through the lens of a high-speed camera filming at 480 frames per second, the torch looks about as strong as melting butter as the torch easily slices through it.
It’s also a good reminder to stand a safe distance from someone using a plasma cutter on steel, because those drops you see being blasted away are actually molten metal that would be particularly unpleasant should they make contact with your skin. Neat! [YouTube]
