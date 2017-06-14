Amazon Announces 20 New Dash Buttons: Condoms And Booze On Demand

Amazon's Dash Buttons are getting more numerous with an additional 20, taking the grand total up to over 65. The new dash buttons will run on the same principal as the old, in that they cost £5 which is then removed from your bill the first time you press the little Wi-Fi enabled button.
Joining the existing buttons are the likes of Tassimo and Dolce Gusto, Right Guard, Durex, Gillette, and Listerine. And as with other buttons, you'll be able to configure each one to buy a specific product from the range. So Tassimo will offer a selection of tea and coffee at the press of its button - but only one. Likewise, your favourite johnnies are only a simple Durex click away.
The full list of buttons being added to day are:
- Air Wick
- Andrex
- Ariel
- Aveeno
- Biona
- Brabantia
- BSN
- Catsan
- Cesar
- Depend
- Derwent
- Dettol
- Dreamies
- DryNites
- Durex
- Fairy
- Fairy Non Bio
- Fiesta
- Finish
- GBC
- Gillette
- Huggies
- Johnson's Baby
- Kleenex
- Lenor
- Listerine
- NERF
- NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto
- Neutrogena
- Nicorette
- Nobo
- Olay
- Optimum Nutrition
- Pedigree
- Philips Sonicare
- PLAY-DOH
- Regaine
- Rexel
- Right Guard
- Rimmel
- Rodial
- Sheba
- simplehuman
- The Breath Co.
- Vanish
- Whiskas
- Wilkinson
- Wunderbrow
Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President Devices at Amazon is enthusiastic about a product he's paid to be enthusiastic about: "Today we’re excited to add even more top-name brands for customers, extending the programme to cover dozens of retail categories, with new Dash Buttons from customer-favourite brands like Duracell, Glade, IAMS, Heineken, Mr. Muscle and Tassimo".
And in spite of an embargo, these new buttons have been on Amazon's site all day, hiding in plain sight.
