Amazon Announces 20 New Dash Buttons: Condoms And Booze On Demand

Amazon's Dash Buttons are getting more numerous with an additional 20, taking the grand total up to over 65. The new dash buttons will run on the same principal as the old, in that they cost £5 which is then removed from your bill the first time you press the little Wi-Fi enabled button.

Joining the existing buttons are the likes of Tassimo and Dolce Gusto, Right Guard, Durex, Gillette, and Listerine. And as with other buttons, you'll be able to configure each one to buy a specific product from the range. So Tassimo will offer a selection of tea and coffee at the press of its button - but only one. Likewise, your favourite johnnies are only a simple Durex click away.

The full list of buttons being added to day are:

Air Wick

Andrex

Ariel

Aveeno

Biona

Brabantia

BSN

Catsan

Cesar

Depend

Derwent

Dettol

Dreamies

DryNites

Durex

Fairy

Fairy Non Bio

Fiesta

Finish

GBC

Gillette

Huggies

Johnson's Baby

Kleenex

Lenor

Listerine

NERF

NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto

Neutrogena

Nicorette

Nobo

Olay

Optimum Nutrition

Pedigree

Philips Sonicare

PLAY-DOH

Regaine

Rexel

Right Guard

Rimmel

Rodial

Sheba

simplehuman

The Breath Co.

Vanish

Whiskas

Wilkinson

Wunderbrow

Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President Devices at Amazon is enthusiastic about a product he's paid to be enthusiastic about: "Today we’re excited to add even more top-name brands for customers, extending the programme to cover dozens of retail categories, with new Dash Buttons from customer-favourite brands like Duracell, Glade, IAMS, Heineken, Mr. Muscle and Tassimo".

And in spite of an embargo, these new buttons have been on Amazon's site all day, hiding in plain sight.

