Amazon UK Might Soon Sell You a Car

Rumour has it that Amazon's UK division might be about to start selling cars online, as a trial of the service in the Italian market hasn't put it off the idea.

According to Bloomberg, the UK will be the first company to take the service mainstream, although Amazon has been doing this in Italy since last year, when car buyers have been able to spec-up Fiat 500, Panda and 500L models for delivery. The cars are priced online and dropped off at a local dealership, though, seeing as you can't really expect the postman to deliver a car, even if it is as small as the 500 and some assembly is required.

Affiliate sales of supercars from links embedded around The Grand Tour are clearly the endgame here. [Bloomberg]

