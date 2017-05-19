Apple Looks Set To Increase The Amount Of Apps Siri Can Chat To

Apple looks set to have quite the week. As rumours persist the California tech giant is on the cusp of announcing the Siri Speaker at its upcoming annual developer conference, fresh reports also claim the firm's voice assistant will soon become compatible with more iOS apps.

According to Reuters, Apple wants to extend the amount of apps Siri can work with in an effort to combat the huge success of Amazon's Alexa assistant. Currently, Siri only works with six types of apps, including calls and messaging, photo searches, and select fitness apps. However, while Reuters reports Siri's compatibility will increase, Apple allegedly doesn't want to overstretch her new duties:

But the Cupertino, California company is likely to stick to its tested method of focusing on a small amount of features and trying to perfect them, rather than casting as wide a net as possible, according to engineers and artificial intelligence industry insiders.

Even if the range of Siri-compatible apps does increase, she still has a hell of a lot of catching up to do to match the 12,000 tasks Alexa is capable of dealing with. Regardless, Siri looks set to dominate the tech spotlight next week.