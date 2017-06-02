Arnie's Back, And He's Got a Message For Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking on President Trump once again. This time it's over Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. Schwarzenegger argues in a video posted to Twitter by ATTN that 200,000 Americans per year die from pollution.

BREAKING: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/YI8fcxEeox — ATTN: (@attn) June 2, 2017

And while the tone of the video is confrontational, Arnie does a good job of backing up what he's saying with facts and doesn't outright call Tiny Hands Trump a buffoon. In the video he says that people are sometimes afraid to look into an unknowable future and find it easier to live in the past. And Arnie also explains that clean energy isn't scary at all.

There's also a cunning attempt to appeal to Trump's ego with a reminder that those on the wrong side of history are often forgotten. He reminds President Covfefe that we only remember the great leaders, the leaders who "don't walk backwards into the past".

Arnie also says that leaders from around the country will "rise-up" in rebellion over Trumps climate attitude. We're already starting to see this as, Bill Peduto, mayor of Pittsburgh responded to Trump's comments about city saying "As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future."

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

The US is the second largest contributor to CO2 in the world, beaten only by China. That's 14.34% of all the waste CO2 in the world and only the oil-producing nations of the world produce more carbon per head. But the US is also the place that gives us hope for renewables. Solar farms in Nevada, wind power in California and Elon Musk on a quest to make renewables even more practical for all.

