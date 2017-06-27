Badass Gets Thrown 20 Feet By a Runaway Bus, Brushes Himself Off and Walks Away

We’d say this video is another good example of why it’s important to look both ways before crossing the road, but this out-of-control bus in Reading, comes around the corner so quickly that local badass Simon Smith wouldn’t have been able to avoid, even if he saw it coming.

Remarkably, and probably all thanks to the sweet vest he was wearing, Smith stood up, dusted himself off, and walked away after being thrown at least 20 feet. While he walked into a pub immediately after, he tells the Sun that he wasn’t there for a drink—he was merely looking for a “place of refuge.” Despite shattering the bus’ windshield, Smith ended up with some bruising, no major injuries, and quite a tale to tell.

[YouTube via BBC]

More Watch this Posts: