Bank Cards With a Screen Could Come to Foil Fraudsters

Your bank card might soon be really interesting to look at, as it's possible that a small screen may be embedded into future models in order to better combat the use of stolen card details.
This comes from a National Audit Office bit of thinking on online fraud that looked at ways our debit and credit cards could be modernised to make it harder for batches of numbers to be stolen and traded.
The paper suggests that: "One plan to address this type of fraud is to introduce cards that change their security code (the number on the back of the card) every hour to prevent the use of stolen card data," although the costs involved in embedding a little e-ink display and associated hardware to cycle through codes into every card in issue would surely be austerity-inducing.
France has already had this idea, too, with a company called Oberthur Technologies developing such a card with an every-cycling number on the back that's being piloted in several EU countries. So it could be only a matter of years until it happens and a little bit longer until someone hacks it to run DOOM. [NAO]
More Security Posts:
Crime Group Behind 'Petya' Ransomware Resurfaces to Distance Itself From This Week's Global Cyberattacks
Janus Cybercrime Solutions, the author of Petya resurfaced on Twitter late Wednesday night, seemingly offering to help those whose files can no longer be recovered.
The Era of Chaos-Inducing Ransomware Is Here and It's Scary as Hell
It all feels like some sort of '90s cyberpunk thriller, but unfortunately it's real life.
We Need An International Cyberwar Treaty. Now.
Recent Cyberattacks mean one thing: We need the world to get together and agree the rules of how cyberwars should be fought, before it is too late.
Another Ransomware Attack Is Rapidly Spreading Across Europe
Hackers hit Ukraine’s national bank, the state power provider, an airport, and a number of other agencies and companies with a ransomware attack on Tuesday.
shares