Batman and Spider-Man Composer Danny Elfman Will Now Score Justice League

Did you like the superhero music in films like Batman, Batman Returns, Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2? Well, that composer, Danny Elfman, has taken over the duties writing music for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Elfman came aboard the project just as Joss Whedon began reshoots for the highly anticipated superhero team up film, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The pair worked together on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Snyder, who left the film after a family tragedy, had previously hired his Batman v Superman co-composer Junkie XL to score the film, but it seems he’s now moving onto another project. It’s unclear if any of his music will be used or if Elfman will be doing an entire score. He offered the following statement.

Music can be a huge clue to what a shape a movie is taking, and Elfman taking over for Junkie XL clearly suggests Whedon is working on giving the film a more fun, exciting tone. Elfman, who also made memorable music for The Simpsons, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Darkman, Men in Black, Beetlejuice, Dick Tracy, and many many more, brings a certain quirky pop quality to his work. Junkie XL’s work is undoubtedly amazing (in addition to Batman v Superman, he crushed the score to Mad Max: Fury Road) but so far it hasn’t had the same gravitas as Elfman’s superhero work. This change is right in line with the new mantra of the DC Universe we saw in Wonder Woman: “heart, humour, hope, heroics, and optimism,” according to DC president Geoff Johns.

Justice League, which is currently in reshoots, will open November 17th. [ Hollywood Reporter

