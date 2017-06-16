Breathe Into a Paper Bag While This Real-Life Spider-Man Climbs a 29-Story Hotel

Thanks to an exterior clad in what look like reflective metal bars, Alain Robert, a professional urban climber, simply walked up to the Meliá Barcelona Sky hotel and started climbing, eventually scaling the 29-story structure in just 22 minutes, without the use of any safety gear.
Robert is well known for his climbing stunts like this, having previously tackled some of the tallest buildings in the world. But with an action camera strapped to his forehead, this video makes it feel like you’re climbing along with him. He remains remarkably calm through the entire thing, and doesn’t once need to reach for a paper brag to breathe into—like we’re doing right now. [YouTube via BoingBoing]
