Colin Trevorrow Just Can't Keep His Dino Digits Off Jurassic World 2

I'll let you in on a Stegosaurus-sized secret: I love Jurassic World. Direct your best barbs at me, I dares ya! A big part of the reason 2015's dino reboot kicked the Cretaceous crap – 65 million-year-old spoiler: most of the franchise's leviathans ain't from the Jurassic era – out of both The Lost World and Jurassic Park III, is because director Colin Trevorrow genuinely adores Jurassic Park. So the news he's been heavily involved with the production of Jurassic World 2 makes my inner, ultra obsessive dinosaur nerd very happy.

Image: Universal

Even though the sequel is being directed by J.A. Bayona – who helmed the brilliant (and devastating) A Monster Calls – Trevorrow admits his love for the franchise led to him being more hands-on in his producer role than he originally intended. Speaking to Coming Soon ahead of the release of his new film The Book of Henry, he admits producing the 2018-bound sequel was a far bigger job than he anticipated:

“‘Jurassic’ ended up taking up more time and attention than I expected just because I care about it so much,” he says. “I surprised myself by how much I wanted to be there for J.A. [Bayona], just as a writer. I remember directing a ‘Jurassic Park’ movie and how much I would have loved to have a writer to think about the dailies and wonder what alterations we could make that would make it that much more effective. I was there with him every day to try and provide something for him that I didn’t have myself.”

Resurrecting the original Jurassic World was no mere paycheck gig for the Safety not Guaranteed filmmaker, and whether it was bringing back the raptor-stomping Rexy from Spielberg's 1993 classic, or cute nods to chaotician Ian Malcolm, you could tell he cared about all things Jurassic Park a hell of a lot more than Joe Johnson in JP III.

If he and Bayona can capture the same good-natured spirit of the last film, bring back an even scarier Indominus Rex, make good use of the returning Jeff freakin' Goldblum, and most importantly, drop all that "let's weaponise Velociraptors nonsense", Jurassic World 2 could yet avoid being "one big pile of shit".