Court Order Aims to Unmask Kodi TVAddons Operator

Dish Network is hopping mad over TVAddons, the Kodi plugin finder, and the satellite TV service is attempting to sue. The problem for Dish is that the people behind the TVAddons domain have done a reasonable job of concealing their identities. So a court order is aiming to unpick that anonymity.

According to TorrentFreak the subpoena targets Amazon, Github, Google, Twitter, Facebook, PayPal and some web hosts with the intention of discovering where the money went and who the operators of the site were. The site goes on to report that specific Google email address are being targeted for IP information, Google Chat logs and any other data about messages sent and received.

Now it's possible that someone who was paranoid enough would be able to hide their tracks well enough that all of these data points will lead nowhere. But it's also likely that the people operating the site will have, at some point, messed up and logged in from the wrong computer and perhaps not used a VPN or something. That information could lead the authorities right to their front door.

In some cases, the subpoena is broad enough that it will drag in people who have nothing to do with the site. For example, Github, which might include all sorts of contributors who didn't actually have much involvement with TVAddons. It's also likely that people will be caught up in the information from PayPal too - perhaps revealing people who may have more information on the people running the site.

Ultimately it seems like Dish is serious about tracking the people behind TVAddons down and smacking them with the copyright-approved hammer of justice. Those people must be having a tough time of it right now, waiting, wondering what they did that will eventually lead the authorities to their door. The rest of us watch with morbid curiosity, half hoping they'll get away with it and half hoping they get caught.

If nothing else this will be serving as a warning to anyone else with plugin sites that might assist with copyright infringement. Perhaps we'll see even more closures to avoid those people getting into their own hot water. [Via: TorrentFreak]

