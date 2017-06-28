Creepy, Crawly, Unlikely Scifi Film The Untamed Now Has a Freaky First Trailer

Outside of one or two shots, the trailer for The Untamed doesn’t really reflect the movie’s title. There’s some drama going on here. Some frank discussions of sexuality. Pretty tame stuff. And then... what the HELL is that weird, slimy thing?

All is revealed in The Untamed, directed by Amat Escalante, which is getting a limited cinema release next month and will be available on DVD in September. Watch the trailer below.

So what the hell is going on? I reviewed the film last year, and you can read a bit more about it there. But if you are intrigued, and you probably should be, don’t miss this unique film when it comes out.

