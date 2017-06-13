Damon Lindelof's Bringing a Watchmen Series to HBO

It’s only been a few weeks since the excellent series finale of Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers left us all reeling and wondering what he’d be working on next. According to a new report, the showrunner is staying with HBO, where he’s developing a new live action Watchmen series.

As Variety points out, this will be the second time that HBO’s tried to kickstart a Watchmen series after a similar project failed to get off the ground back in 2014. Currently, no information has been made available about the new series’ production other than the fact that it’s an entirely new project separate from HBO’s previous attempt. It will also be completely separate from Zach Snyder’s 2009 adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ acclaimed comic.

