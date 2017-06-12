DC's Posted an Unaired Powerless Episode Starring Adam West

When NBC’s DC Comics office comedy Powerless was cancelled, there were still a few episodes that hadn’t yet aired. Many thought they’d remain that way, but because of a cameo by a certain iconic Bat-actor, one of them has now been posted online.

We’re talking, of course, about the late, great Adam West. West appeared in one of those episodes and to pay tribute, DC and NBC decided to post his full, unaired episode of Powerless. It’s only going to be up for a limited time so check it out as soon as you can.

The episode is called “Win, Luthor, Draw,” and it would have been the penultimate episode of the series.

[DC Comics YouTube]