Earn ££££s Working From Home and Catching Whooping Cough

A team of researchers at Southampton University has an interesting proposition for anyone able to take a few weeks out of their lives -- catch a nasty disease to help create better vaccines and earn over three grand.

£3,526 is the bounty that's on offer, with the uni team looking for otherwise healthy people between the ages of 18 and 45 to voluntarily have themselves infected with whooping cough.

The small catch is that you'll have to live in an isolation unit for 17 days, but there's bound to be Wi-Fi to use while you sit about coughing, so it wouldn't really be that different from your usual life.

The good news for anyone tempted to give it a shot is that you might not even get sick. The volunteers that don't catch the illness after having infected nose drops administered are the interesting ones, as it's this natural immunity —and silent carriers who take the infection onboard but don't develop symptoms themselves— that the team wants to catch, in the hope it could lead to better vaccines. [BBC]

