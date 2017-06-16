Edgar Wright Hasn't Seen, and Won't Be Watching, Ant-Man

Popular director Edgar Wright is someone who prides himself on a broad, diverse knowledge of film. He’s the kind of person that tries to see every movie that comes out. Unless, of course, you’re talking about the film he was supposed to make and didn’t.

In an interview with Uproxx, Wright (Shaun of the Dead, The World’s End) explained that he still has not seen Ant-Man, the film he and co-writer Joe Cornish worked on for almost a decade, before leaving due to creative differences.

I haven’t seen it and I haven’t even seen the trailer. It would kind of like be asking me, “Do you want to watch your ex-girlfriend have sex?” Like, “No, I’m good.”

Wright did see the character, at least, in Captain America: Civil War and told Paul Rudd, a friend he had originally cast in the role, he loved it.

I did say to Paul – he knows I haven’t seen it – I said, “You know, I haven’t seen the movie, and I will never watch it. I did see you in Civil War, and you were the funniest bit.”

The closest Wright ever came to seeing Ant-Man was on a flight when the person sitting next to him started watching the film. “When I saw that the person sitting next to me was going to watch the movie, I thought, hmm, maybe I’m going to do some work on my laptop,” Wright said. He swears he didn’t peek over.

As for any communications he’s had with Peyton Reed, the man who took over the job and will be directing the sequel later this summer, Wright only said this:

I have not spoken to him at all. I think the last communication I had with him is I said, “Please don’t just use my storyboards,” and then I’ve never spoken to him anymore ever since.

When Wright left Ant-Man (which he said in another interview came down to that he wanted to make a Marvel movie, but Marvel didn’t want to make an Edgar Wright movie), he began to finish a script and idea he had for years: a movie called Baby Driver, which arrived in cinemas last week. And as much as I really enjoyed Ant-Man, Baby Driver is just on a whole other level.

Read the rest of Wright’s interview with Uproxx below, and check back later this week for our own chat with him. [Uproxx]

More Marvel Posts: