Employers Urged to Let Staff Ditch Suits During Hot Weather

It's currently 25 degrees inside my flat which, while not ideal, isn't the worst situation to be in. Working from home means I have plenty of access to fans, ice cream, and am able to remove clothing as I see fit. Not everyone has that luxury, which is why the TUC is urging employers to loosen their dress codes during this kind of weather - particularly for men that are expected to wear a full suit and tie.

This comes after a weekend that saw some parts of the country experience temperatures as high as 32 degrees Celsius (predicted to reach 34 later this week), and a level three heatwave amber alert issued by the Met Office.

TUC is also suggesting that anyone working outside should stick to the morning and afternoon in order to skip the midday sun. On top of this the union has called for a change the law for workers in hot conditions. As it stands there is no upper limit that gives employees the right to go home, and TUC wants an upper limit of 30 degrees (or 27 for people performing physical labour), at which point they can go home early. It also wants ensure employers are obligated to keeping their staff cool if outdoor temperatures rise above 24 degrees.