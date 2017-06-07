Fall In Love With Discworld All Over Again With Some Amazing Art

I have made no secret of my love of Terry Pratchett's Discworld, and I very much enjoy the work of SharksDen.
On the Wyrd Sisters art, the artist noted:
Yeah, some easter eggs again：P
And you can also find I mixed Paul Kidbys and the BBC animated character sets in the three witches. That is not a perfect cartoon version but if you had read it I must recommend that.
It really is a nice blending of the most famous renderings of Pratchett's characters.
Finally, a nicely chaotic version of Eric:
You can see more of SharksDen's work on his DeviantArt page.
shares